Thanks for a successful run

To the Editor:

The Gay Head 10K Committee would like to thank everyone who helped to make the ninth annual Gay Head 10K, a Race for the Light, another success.

The race would not have been possible without our generous and supportive sponsors: Aquila, The Aquinnah Community Association, Cape Air, Cape Cod Five, Card My Yard, Charlie Hoye, Chilmark Coffee, Cliffhangers, Cronigs, Duck Inn, The Gay Head Store, Island Source, Jeff Passetti, Larsen’s Fish Market, Laughing Bear, Little House Café, Lulu Lemon, Mad Martha’s, Martha’s Vineyard Bank, McCarron, Murphy & Vukota, Morning Glory Farm, MV Compass, On The Cliffs, Orange Peel Bakery, Outermost Inn, Patrick Ahearn Architect, Salt Rock Chocolates, Seaside Celebrations, South Mountain, Stoney Creek Gifts, Barry and Dottie Sullivan, Tea Lane Associates, Thunderbird Industries, The Vineyard Gazette, and Vineyard Scripts.

Volunteers came from on and off-island and included: Clara Athearn, Dianne Booth, Megan MacDonald, Joe Schroeder and the MVRHS Cross Country Team and anyone else we may have inadvertently overlooked.

We would also like to extend special thanks to the Aquinnah Police Department and the Police Departments from all over the Island, especially Aquinnah Chief Randhi Belain and Sargent Paul Manning, Ben Retmier and his team of EMTs, and to the Aquinnah Department of Public Works Director Jay Smalley, Frank Perez and Peyton Jeffers for all their assistance.

And, of course, many thanks to all the runners from near and far for coming out on what turned out to be a perfect day. Without your participation this could never have happened.

Martha Vanderhoop

On behalf of the Gay Head 10K Race Committee

Aquinnah