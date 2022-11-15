Tisbury: music and song at the playhouse, and Family to Family meal program

Heard on Main Street: Don’t forget. Even those turkeys running around our town are good to eat.

The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse invites you to a delightful evening of music and song presented by some of the Vineyard’s best on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm. Musical Director David Behnke, accompanied by Peter Boak and Molly Sturges, will join Rachel Cook, Jenny Friedman, and Katherine Reid. Monday Night Movies with classic British films of the 1940s are now in process at the theater with “Brief Encounter” on Nov. 21 and “Stairway to Heaven” on Nov. 28. Movies start at 6 pm. You pay at the door, $5 cash only.

Photos by Paul Doherty featuring Vineyard Light and Reflections and are now on display in the Playhouse Gallery, open 1 to 4 pm on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, or by appointment at 508 696-6350, through Tuesday, Nov 29. There’s more — Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol, a solo performance by Neil McGarry for two nights only, Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 pm at the MV Playhouse. For the fourth year in a row the Nobnocket Boutique Inn has been recognized for excellence by the luxury travel guide Conde Nast Johansens. Located in our town, Nobnocket Inn won the “Best Breakfast — U.S./Americas” award. Congratulations and many thanks go to Paddy Moore for all she has done for all of us, not just for Island seniors.

The Spirit of the Vineyard Award is well deserved recognition for her decades of efforts resulting in so many achievements. I didn’t realize Paddy also was the one who initiated the Rural Scholars’ survey of Island needs which, in partnership with the University of Massachusetts, has brought dozens of student researchers to the Island to study tick-borne illness, drug use, and women’s health. The actual ceremony for Paddy Moore’s award will be at the First Congregational Church in West Tisbury on Saturday, Dec, 3, with light refreshments, from 4 to 6 pm. Stop in to thank her in-person. All are welcome.

Express your thanks by supporting the Vineyard Committee on Hunger appeal for the Family to Family dinner. This provides Thanksgiving dinner, turkey with all the trimmings, to needy families on the island. Every dime raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard. Write your $25 check to Family to Family, and mail it to P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, 02568. Big bunches of birthday wishes go out on Sunday to Noreen Flanders, Craig Dripps, Adam Rogers, and Joseph P. Canha. This is the week to party. Tracy Matthiessen, Pam Cassel, MJ Munafo, and Marion Burke celebrate on Monday. Dan Cabot and Alexander Ray enjoy cake on Tuesday. Happy birthday to Greg Coogan on Wednesday. Heard on Main Street: I always prefer to believe the best of everybody, it saves so much trouble. (Rudyard Kipling).