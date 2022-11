Watch the classic British film “Stairway to Heaven” (1946) at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on Monday, Nov., 28, at 6 pm. The film is about a British wartime aviator who cheats death and must argue for his life before a celestial court, hoping to prolong his fledgling romance with an American girl. Starring David Niven and Kim Hunter. Admission is $5 cash payment.