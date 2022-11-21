Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 14 – 18

Edgartown

Nov. 15, Paul Jalbert and Suzanne Jalbert sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 453 Week 41 to James O. Howell and April Howell for $1,000.

Nov. 15, Richard A. Pozniak and Sandra Pozniak sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 407 Week 21 to Marjorie Dure and Lubin Pierre-Alexander and Lubin Andromar for $4,200.

Nov. 15, Catherine Tinlin and John Tinlin sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 360 Week 20 to Pierre Chabot and Liette Fleury for $1,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 15, Virginia Logan and the Estate of Sandra S. Nichols sold 71 Rogers Way to Ellen Exum for $1,149,000.

Nov. 15, Joanna M. Fairchild sold 50 Pond View Drive to Robin D. Stone and Rodney Pope for $1,315,000.

Nov. 16, Laurence E. Toler and Jeanne E. Toler sold 6 Farm Path to Chinese-Serbian LLC for $1,295,000.

Nov. 18, Richard J. McNulty and Jane K. McNulty, trustees of McNulty Nominee Trust, sold 4 Troy St. to Luckey A LLC for $5,800,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 14, Cornelius D. Murphy and Maureen S. Murphy sold 38 Lake St. to Darlene Grant Bruce and Raymond L. Bruce for $1,200,000.

Nov. 18, William N. Baxter sold 48 Look St. to Lucas Ramsey and Camila Ramsey for $795,000.