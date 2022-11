Get your cardio in before the big feast. This running/walking event begins at 8:30 am in front of the Oak Bluffs police station on Thanksgiving morning. Register online at http://bit.ly/3VfiNHN. Register the morning of the event with cash or check at 7:30 am in front of M.V. Chowder Company. You will feel good after participating; you’ll get your exercise in and registration fees support the Oak Bluffs School Class of 2022.