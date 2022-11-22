21 WAMSUTTA AVE.

OAK BLUFFS, MA 02557

Tel. 508-693-4509

Fax 508-693-7655

Rose M. Cogliano, administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3

Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4

Weekly Zoom Exercise

Monday

9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise

Thursday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White

Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite

Friday

9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair.

Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd

To join the exercise group by phone, call 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Passcode: 188397

Phase III Reopening Of OBCOA

Exercise will continue in Zoom format, but we are excited to have all other programs back in person at OBCOA, following modified COVID-19 protocols. Masks are optional at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging.

All classes/programs restricted to 16 participants.

Regular Programming

Daily 9 am, Coffee and Conversation.

Tuesdays, “Crocheting with a Cop” every Tuesday, 2-3 pm, with OBPD Officer Savannah Barnes. Bring your crochet hooks and whip up fast and easy baby hats for donation. Please call Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to sign up!

Thursdays, Fridays 11 am – 3 pm, UFOs — Unfinished Objects. Bring your bookkeeping, needlework, sewing, or whatever is unfinished, and work on it together with others.

Fridays, 10:30-12 pm, Scrabble is back! Limited to 16 participants. Please come and bring a friend!

December highlights

Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 10 am, Coffee with a Cop

Come meet our new chief, Jonathan Searle, and his great staff. Limited to 16 participants. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, to preregister.

Tuesday, Dec. 13, Hearing Needs

Barbara Eaton of Beltone will be coming to OBCOA to assist clients regarding their hearing needs by appointment. Contact Rose at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10-11:30 am, Lew Leskaris, retired MVH pharmacist, will be back to visit us. Providing conversation and information regarding avoidance of falls and accidents resulting from use of over-the-counter and prescription drugs. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information, and also to receive the ZOOM link emailed to you if unable to attend in person.

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1- 3 pm, Bingo! Celebrating our 30th program year. Limited to 16 participants.

Dec. 26 – The Oak Bluffs Council on Aging is closed on Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas.

Jan. 3 – Bowling Is Back! Bowling and luncheon for Oak Bluffs seniors will kick off on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the Barn, Bowl, and Bistro in Oak Bluffs. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for additional information.

Outreach

Please contact Rose to sign up for Christmas Meal Delivery for Oak Bluffs residents

at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.

Should you require aid with Fuel Assistance Recertification for 2022–23, or would like to apply for the first time, please contact Rose to schedule an appointment.

Medicare Open Enrollment began Oct. 15, 2022, and ends on Dec. 7, 2022. We offer information and services regarding changing your Parts C and D insurance coverage. Whether you are new to senior insurance, or have questions regarding your present coverage, please contact us at 508-693-4509, ext. 3, if we may assist you.

Happy December! Happy Hanukkah! Happy Kwanza! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2023!