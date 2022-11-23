Camp Jabberwocky director steps down

Camp Jabberwocky announced in a press release that the organization will be seeking a new executive director at the end of the year.

Liza Gallagher, who has served as executive director for 11 years, has decided to step down from her position.

“It has been a great joy leading this amazing Camp and community for more than a decade,” she said in a statement issued Tuesday, “We have accomplished so much.”

This includes establishing an endowment allowing campers access to the program free of tuition, in addition to a family friendly program for those who are unable to participate without the extra support.

During Gallagher’s tenure, Camp Jabberwocky underwent major improvements to the campus’ facilities, which led to welcoming an increased number of campers and families.

In the statement, chair of the Camp Jabberwocky Board of Trustees, Jane Price Schwartz lauded Gallagher for her efforts regarding the “herculean task” of managing the organization during precarious times, and similarly, for her ability to “adapt and adjust to the challenges of the pandemic and sporadic COVID outbreaks required completely rebuilding our summer programs the last two years.”

“We will miss Liza,” Schwartz said in the release, “but we are very pleased that she plans to help us complete a smooth transition to our next executive director, and remain engaged with the camp community, especially with the Family Camp program, which she created and nurtured … Liza leaves a wonderful legacy upon which to build.”

The Vineyard Haven organization, founded by Helen “Hellcat” Lamb, has provided campers with recreational activities and support since 1953, making it the oldest sleep-away camp for people with disabilities in America.

The board will work with the Aspen Leadership Group to find an ideal candidate to replace Gallagher.