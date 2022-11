Kathy S. Benner-Berninger, 69, died on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022, at her home in Woodside Village in Oak Bluffs. She was the wife of Thomas A. Berninger.

Her funeral service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of this paper.