Chilmark: Pathways dancing, “Offerings of Music and Light,” and Island Hip Hop performance

Editor’s note: Welcome Claire Ganz, who will be taking over the Chilmark town column for longtime columnist Valerie Sonnenthal. Ganz is a multigenerational Chilmarker with deep ties to the town. She has written for The Times in the past, and enjoys creative writing, photography, and art.

Chilmark: Saturday night dancing at Pathways, Sunday at 5, “Offering of Music and Light” and reception at the Chilmark Church. O Chilmark in winter! My favorite season. A time when the entire day feels like a late summer afternoon. Shotgun deer hunting season has begun. Hunting hours begin a half-hour before sunrise and end a half-hour after sunset, Monday through Saturday. I picked up safety vests for me and the dogs from SBS. Since there is no hunting on Sundays, that is the day we take long walks. The rest of the week, we stick to the driveways, roads, and beaches in the morning, and in the afternoon, we are sure to be back before 2 pm.

Happy belated 20th birthday wishes to Gabby Carr. Time flies. Children grow, and memories persist. Gabby is a star swimmer at Roger Williams University, and we continue to cheer her on.Saturday marked the return of the Pot Luck Jam at the Chilmark Community Center. It was a terrific evening. Thank you, Alex Karalekas. Steve Mack was there working on the sound. A new video clip by Graham Smith calmly graced the screen. Ben and Josie, Isaac, Jemima, Kate Taylor, Lexie, and others took the stage. Chrysal Parrot performed with her bearded dragon, Smaug, nestled in her scarf. The room filled with enthusiasm and feet stomping in appreciation when young Emmet Athearn and Atlas Zach performed. Note: You can find them on Spotify. Brad Tucker introduced us to Pete More, and closed by encouraging folks to jam with them. Sadly, no one did. Maybe in January. It was a treat to be gathering for something other than a memorial service.

This Sunday’s “Offerings of Music and Light” program, Dec. 4, 5 pm, at the Chilmark Community Church, features Warren Doty and friends, Adele Dreyer, Sean McMahon, Missus Biskus, Phil Dietrich, and Martha Hudson. The founder of this, Lia Littlefield Kahler, died in May. She is deeply missed, but this seems like a fitting memorial. We will record it for the family, who find it too difficult to travel. I’m preparing a simple meal to follow, and hope you can join us. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark. For further information, call 508- 645-3100. Masks optional.

Patti MckCracken’s delighted that her book, “The Angel Makers: Arsenic, a Midwife, and Modern History’s Most Astonishing Murder Ring,” is being published by HarperCollins in March. It’s available now for preorder. Learn more at pattimccracken.com. She’s started a public Instagram account @pattimccrackenauthor, and a Facebook author page.

The Grey Barn has suspended pastry baking on Mondays. Native Earth Teaching Farm is open for farm tours from 10 to 4 pm, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Rebecca Gilbert’s “Weedy Wisdom” is a beautiful book, full of wise words and information, and its small size and price make it a wonderful gift. North Tabor Farm is offering holiday wreaths. Island Folk Pottery’s Store and trail are open 11 to 5. Menemsha Texaco’s hours are Monday to Friday, 8-3, and Saturday and Sunday, 9-1. Stormy hours vary. Salt Rock Chocolate has a pop-up at Pandora’s Box on Saturdays (and Wednesdays) from 11 am to 2 pm, or when they sell out, through Dec. 17. Stanley’s Menemsha Fish Market is an oasis serving up hot chowder and fresh seafood. Copperworks and the Ruel Gallery are open.

The Chilmark library offers an afternoon LEGO club at 2:30 every Wednesday. Matt Pelican presents “M.V. Atlas of Life” at 3 pm, Saturday, Dec. 3. Saturday, Dec. 10, 1 pm: “Writing for Young People.” Join the group! Come experience the joy that is creating stories for kids. All levels welcome! Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite. Save the date: “Ayurvedic Self-Care Practices for Winter,” with Sonja Josephsen, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5 pm, in person. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

Ron Slate leads the “Weekly Writing and Poetry” event Tuesdays from 7 to 9; doors open at 6:30. In person and via Zoom. Friday, Dec. 2, 10 to 11 am, community seniors over 65 years are invited to meet via Zoom to share the joys and tribulations of getting older. Contact Genevieve Abbot for more info and the Zoom Link at mygengen@gmail.com. “Island to Island Dance Party,” Saturday Dec. 3. Doors open at 6:30 pm; 7:30 pm, performance by Island Hip Hop and Jesse Jason. 8pm – ? DJ Dern spinning strictly reggae. Come vibe!

Chilmark in winter is the best of a small town: solitude if you want it, and company if you so desire. Here’s to cheering one another on through the messiness and joy that makes up life.

