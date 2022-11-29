The Jewish perspective on life, death, and the afterlife

Next month, Rabbi Tzvi Alperowitz of the Vineyard Chabad, will offer “Journey of the Soul,” a new six-session course by the acclaimed Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) that will answer a question which has occurred to every self-reflective person: What happens when we die?

Beginning Monday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 pm, those who enroll in this course will embark on a journey that will edify them and put them at ease with the topics of life and the afterlife. “Journey of the Soul” teaches a Jewish perspective on life that begins before birth and lasts well after a person’s passing.

“Death is both mysterious and inevitable,” Alperowitz said in a press release to the Times. “Understanding death as a continuation of life reveals the holiness of life while putting everything in a dramatically new context. The soul is on one long journey that is greater than each particular chapter.”

“Journey of the Soul” considers what happens to the soul at birth and again at death, whether there is a “better place” after this one, whether our loved ones continue to connect with us, the Jewish understanding of reincarnation, and how to relate to an afterlife even if we’re not spiritual.

“The topic of death and the afterlife is one that has always fascinated thinking people,” explained Rabbi Naftali Silberberg of JLI’s Brooklyn headquarters, in the press release. “But particularly during the past few years when, sadly, so many have lost loved ones to COVID, the need has become even more pressing for a course that presents the uplifting Jewish perspective on mortality, death, and the afterlife.”

As with all of JLI’s courses, “Journey of the Soul” is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses presented on the Vineyard are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with Chabad to participate.

The course will be offered both in-person and over Zoom. Sign in information will be provided at the time of enrollment. People interested in participating may call 508-560-8650 or email Rabbi@VineyardChabad.org for registration and for other course-related information.