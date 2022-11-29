Poet’s Corner

Her Destruction

From Wallace Stevens’ ‘Poetry is a Destructive Force’

Submitted by Fan Ogilvie

Just to go the short distance to

the fish store or was it the hardware

store or the birdseed dog food plant

store should she take the dog who limps

should she take her phone her list a coat

should she count the leaves amassed on

the windshield all which look like leather

should she back up to go forward down

the leaf covered dirt road should she notice

the brightest sunshine on everything not

in the shade it’s fall time of the full

blood moon mixing day with night

twenty deer on the field for cocktails

aperitifs at 4:00 males challenge antlers

yearlings run outside their mothers’ bounds

stay close on this safe field you beauties

I am starting the car in great distraction like

the earth at this point perhaps the cosmos

off the farm and farm road where there

is great latitude for order: keys are there

dog is back there radio is set

phone is there purse is there beside

me seat belt is buckled as car moves

off the road to one of the big fields

ok pay attention you are entering

public space public road and it moves

your heart beat each time not comfortably

as soon as you go you think where is my

list and you look for a yellow postem on

the floor of the passenger’s seat not

a good idea the car swerves to the right

down a dip in the road somewhat out

of control: fero— it could kill a woman

a dog, a deer, a skunk, a raccoon.

Wallace Stevens was a master American modernist poet and is considered one of the most prolific poets of the 20th century. His collection of poems published in 1955 earned him the Pulitzer Prize for poetry.

Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.

