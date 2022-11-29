The holidays are here

1 of 9

All around the Island, folks are getting into the holiday spirit and ringing in the winter season with sparkling lights, festive decorations, and more. But Vineyard towns each have their own way of celebrating the holiday season, and there’s an activity or event for every age. Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs is all aglow, Santa and his elves are making the rounds, and merry tunes are played in bustling town centers. Photographs taken by Dena Porter illustrate just a few of the fun events and local happenings that take place this time of year.