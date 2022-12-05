No one more deserving

To the Editor:

It is hard to imagine anyone more deserving of receiving the Vineyard Village’s Spirit of the Vineyard award than Paddy Moore. A decade ago Ms. Moore knew that the Island’s aging adults would need a wide variety of services to ensure that they could continue to call the Island home.

The Healthy Aging Task Force that Ms. Moore created began the process of defining what was, is and will continue to be needed here.

And now, a decade later, the next step — Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard — is carrying forward that assignment by advocating, educating and mobilizing the island’s aging adults as well as the people who care for and about them.

With this recognition of what Paddy began Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard is launching a year-long celebration of its 10th anniversary. Thank you Paddy for your visionary passion.

Cindy Trish

Executive Director

Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard