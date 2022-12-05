Religious services for the holidays

1 of 7

Aquinnah

Community Baptist Church of Gay Head

Visit communitybaptistgayhead.org or call 508-693-1539.

Christmas Day

Worship, hymn singing, scripture lessons, and prayer, 9 am.

Edgartown

Beacon of Hope

Visit beaconofhopemv.org or call 774-310-3343.

Christmas Eve

Worship with the First Baptist Church of Vineyard Haven, 6 pm.

Christmas Day

Worship in-person and live on Facebook, 10 am.

Federated Church of M.V.

Visit federatedchurchmv.org or call 508-627-4421.

Sundays in Advent

In-person Meetinghouse worship led by the Rev. Sharon Eckhardt and Peter Boak at 10 am. A livestream and recording will be available through the website.

Saturday, Dec. 10, Sunday, Dec. 11

Miniature nativity scenes in the Meetinghouse during the Christmas in Edgartown celebration. Saturday, 12 to 4 pm. Sunday, 12 to 2 pm.

Christmas Eve

Lessons, carols, and candlelight service in the Meetinghouse, 5 pm.

Christmas Day

Service in-person or online, 10 am.

Monday, Dec. 26

After-Christmas bells and carols in the Meetinghouse, 10 am. Please bring your singing voices and favorite bells to church.

St. Andrew’s Church

Visit standrewsmv.org or call 508-627-5330.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Christmas in Edgartown party, with family activities, refreshments, and carols, 11 am – 1:30 pm.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Choral Advent Evensong, 5:30 pm.

Christmas Eve

Family-friendly service, 4 pm. Traditional service with music and candlelight, 9:45 pm.

Christmas Day

Traditional and quiet Eucharist service, 8:30 am.

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish

St. Elizabeth’s Church

Visit goodshepherdmv.com or call 508-693-0342.

Christmas Eve

Mass in English, 6 pm.

Christmas Day

Mass in English, 11 am.

Chilmark

Chilmark Community Church

Visit chilmarkchurch.org or call 508-645-3100.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Holiday flea market at Chilmark Community Center, 10 am – 4 pm.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Quiet Christmas: A Service of Healing, Hope, and Light. Reflections on the winter solstice, followed by refreshments. All are welcome. 5 pm.

Christmas Eve

Service, plus lessons, carols, candle lighting, and special musical guests. Masks are optional. 5 pm.

Christmas Day

Service in-person and via Zoom, 9 am.

New Year’s Day

Service in-person and via Zoom, 9 am.

Oak Bluffs

United Methodist Church of M.V.

Visit umc-mv.org or call 508-693-4424.

Saturdays, Wednesdays, Fridays

Clothes to Go (CTG) provides free, new, and gently used clothing to anyone who needs them. Saturdays, 11 am – 1 pm; Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 am – 12 pm. At the Stone Church in Vineyard Haven. There is a special need for winter clothing for men, including coats and jackets, heavy socks, sweaters, sweatshirts, gloves, hats, and more. Shoes and boots should still have tread on the bottoms.

Sundays in Advent

Service in-person, 10 am.

Sunday, Dec. 11

The Mitten Tree will be in the Sanctuary. Items such as hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves are needed for children from birth through 14 years old who live on-Island.

Sunday, Dec. 18

A special time of fellowship for UMC-MV families and friends, including a potluck and music.

Christmas Eve

Service in-person, 7 pm.

Christmas Day

Service in-person, 7 pm.

Vineyard Haven

First Baptist Church

Call 508-693-1539.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Film screening, “Why the Nativity?”, 7 pm.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Christmas Tea and Sale, 1 pm.

Christmas Eve

Worship with Beacon of Hope and Renewed Church, 6 pm.

Christmas Day

Worship, 10:30 am.

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Parish

St. Augustine’s Church

Visit goodshepherdmv.com or call 508-693-0342.

Tuesdays in Advent

Mass, followed by confession, 6 pm.

Christmas Eve

Mass in English, 4 pm.

Christmas Day

Mass in English, 9 am.

Mass in Portuguese, 7 pm.

Grace Episcopal Church

Visit graceepiscopalmv.org or call 508-693-0332.

Sundays in Advent

Service in-person, 8 am, and service in-person and online, 10 am.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Blue Christmas service, 10 am. Advent gathering with carols, 4 – 6 pm.

Christmas Eve

Festive Holy Eucharist, 5 pm. Traditional carols, 8 pm. Holy Eucharist, 8:30 pm.

Christmas Day

Service, 9 am.

New Year’s Day

Service in-person, 8 am, and service in-person and online, 10 am.

M.V. Hebrew Center

Visit mvhc.us or call 508-693-0745.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Hanukkah at the Tabernacle with Rabbi Broitman and musical accompaniment. Candle lighting, singing, latkes, and more. All ages are welcome. 4:30 pm.

Monday, Dec. 19

Candle lighting via Zoom, 5:30 pm.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Candle lighting via Zoom, 5:30 pm

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Chanukah Carnival sponsored by the Religious School, 3:30 – 5 pm. Candle lighting in-person and via Zoom, registration required, 5 pm.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Candle lighting via Zoom, 5:30 pm.

Friday, Dec. 23

Service, candle lighting, singing, and latkes. Registration required. 5:30 pm.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Havdalah and candle lighting via Zoom, 5:30 pm.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Candle lighting via Zoom, 5:30 pm.

Unitarian Universalist Society of M.V.

Visit uusmv.org or call 508-693-8982.

Sunday, Dec. 11

Service with Rev. Janet Newton, “Follow that Star: Missions of Wonder,” 10 am.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Candlelight service, with Peter Boak leading the choir, 5 pm.

Christmas Day

No service.

Vineyard Assembly of God

Visit vineyardag.com or call 508-696-7576.

Christmas Eve

Candlelight service, 7 pm.

Christmas Day

Service, 10:30 am.

Wednesday, Dec 28

No midweek service.

West Tisbury

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury

Visit wtcongregationalchurch.org or call 508-693-2842.

Daily through Dec. 10

Silent auction closes on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5 pm. New items are added daily, and some are on display at the Christmas Faire. Bid at biddingforgood.com/fccowt.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Christmas Faire with wreaths, table arrangements, door decor, vintage jewelry, hot lunch, bake sale, and a silent auction. 9:30 am – 2:30 pm.

Daily through Dec. 31

All are invited to decorate the Christmas Prayer Tree on the lawn with provided ribbons, ornaments, and your prayer request.

Wednesdays, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21

Advent Evensong contemplative services, with a theme of “Waiting and Hoping” for Dec. 14, and “Healing and Transforming” for Dec. 21. 5:30 pm.

Sundays in Advent

Service in-person or online, 10 am.

Christmas Eve

Service for all ages at the Ag Hall, including a Christmas pageant with an Island-wide cast of children. It concludes with “Silent Night” sung by candlelight. An offering will be collected to benefit the church and its ministries. 5 pm. Lessons and carols at the church, 10 pm.

Christmas Day

Service in-person or online, 10 am.