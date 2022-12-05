Seasonal shopping

Edgartown provides the perfect setting for an old-fashioned Christmas with its special weekend event lineup, Dec. 8 to 11. Colonial homes, historic churches, quaint shops, and an idyllic town hall give the downtown area the vintage look and cozy feel of a small town from centuries past. Just add a dusting of snow and you might feel like you’re back in time. With the annual Christmas in Edgartown celebration this weekend, you can soak up the atmosphere while enjoying an array of holiday activities and festive events. And, of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to shop for the perfect Island-made gift. Here are some suggestions for places you can find something special for friends and family, or maybe just for yourself.

Holiday Markets

Holiday Faire: For the first time the historic town’s Village Green will be transformed into a festive Holiday Faire featuring work by local artisans and food vendors. Shop and nosh while enjoying this open-air market in Edgartown’s hidden gem.

Handmade from the Heart: Every year Vineyarders provide all types of handmade gifts and treats for a sale benefiting Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Check out what local knitters, jewelers, designers, and more have on offer while enjoying the festive atmosphere at the beautiful Daniel Fisher House, one of Edgartown’s treasures.

Art and Craft Festival: For the 29th year, the Edgartown School will host its popular festival where you can browse offerings by dozens of local artists and craftspeople while supporting the school’s class of 2023.

Shops and Galleries

Sculpin Stockin’ Stuffers: The quaint Old Sculpin Gallery across from the Chappy ferry landing has been home to the Martha’s Vineyard Art Association since 1954. Every year new juried members join the ranks of some of the Island’s most illustrious artists of the past, including Thomas Hart Benton and Lois Mailou Jones. Although the gallery has been closed to the public since the summer season, the former boat building shed will open its doors to offer work by a number of its members for just one day before going into winter hibernation.

Juniper: This shop behind the courthouse lot is far more than a flower shop. Since opening its doors in 2020, owner Aubrey Sirois has offered an array of products by Vineyard artists and artisans. On Friday, Juniper will host a Local Artisans Holiday Preview. Stop by for Chilmark Coffee, DJ music, and libations from M.V. Speakeasy, and check out the shop’s loads of handmade gift offerings.

Katama General Store: Your favorite store for everything you need will also be featuring gifts by Island artisans. Stop by on Friday from 4 to 7 pm for a Family Pizza Party featuring made-to-order pizzas, and enjoy free garlic knots with every pizza purchase. While there, you can buy a raffle ticket to win a hand-decorated gingerbread house, with all proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity of M.V. and the Island Food Pantry.

Kenworthy boutique: The tiny Kenworthy boutique on Winter Street features one-of-a-kind clothing in limited edition fabrics by a local mother-daughter designer team. Kicking off Christmas in Edgartown, the shop will host a pop-up featuring beautiful handmade jewelry by native-born silver/metalsmith Ivry Belle. From romantic to fanciful, Ivry Belle creates designs that make unique keepsake pieces.

Salte: Home goods store Salte on South Water Street will host a pop-up patio sale featuring work by local knitter Zoe Thompson. Shop her selection of hand-knit hats or order a special item of your choosing.

For more information about Christmas in Edgartown, and to enter a big raffle, visit christmasinedgartown.com.