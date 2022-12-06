Maryana Assis De Oliveira

Joquebede Batista De Oliveira and Mozer Gudieri Assis De Oliveira of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Maryana Assis De Oliveira, on Dec. 1, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Maryana weighed 3 pounds, 2 ounces.

Oban Dowling Thompson

Kimberly Dowling and John Thompson of Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Oban Dowling Thompson, on Oct. 2, 2022, at home in Dover, N.H. Oban weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and joins sister Adelaide. Oban is Jeanne and Douglas Dowling’s 19th grandchild.