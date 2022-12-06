Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday night at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown, with 17 members coming together to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First place, Bo Picard with a 10/5 +81 card

Second place, Collin Evanson with a 10/4 +66 card

Third place, Julie Vanderhoop with a 9/4 +19 card

Fourth place, Jack Silvia with a 8/4 +41 card

There were four 24-point hands: Suzanne Cioffi, Tricia Bergeron, Bo Picard, and Julie Vanderhoop.

We know there are many more cribbage players out there! Please come and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. We start playing at 6 pm sharp. Show up at 5:30 and enjoy some food before play begins! We play six games against six different players.