Real Estate Transactions: Nov. 28 – Dec. 2

Chilmark

Nov. 28, Ann L. Rosoff, Margaret J. Rosoff, Elizabeth R. Elowe, Ethan Katznelson, and Andrew Katznelson sold 4 Tilton Road to Perry Ganz, trustee of 4 Tilton Road Realty Trust, for $3,900,000.

Nov. 29, Lee C. Bromberg, trustee of 62 Gosnolds Way Nominee Trust, Peter Kellman, and the Estate of Raymond H. Kellman sold 62 Gosnolds Way and 0 Beach Lot Brickyard to Jonathan Wainberg, trustee of Hummingbird Meadow Nominee Trust, for $3,675,000.

Edgartown

Nov. 29, Jean M. Andrews sold 7 Clark Drive to John P. Bretl and Jennifer K. Bretl for $1,150,000.

Dec. 1, Edward P. Coelho, trustee of Coelho Brushy Realty Trust, sold 0 Brushy Lane Lot 11 to Glen Sargent LLC for $1,225,000.

Dec. 1, Patrick W. Kager and Catherine L. Clairmont sold 11B Duarte Circle to Scott Conners and Kristen Connors for $5,775,000.

Oak Bluffs

Nov. 29, Timothy M. O’Connell sold 49 East Chop Drive to Robert Drew and Lisa A. Drew for $199,000.

Dec. 1, Capebuilt Lagoon Ridge LLC sold 6 Hopes Way to Jeffrey Anderson and Carissa Anderson for $650,000.

Dec. 2, H. Dieter Kurschner and Ute Kurschner sold 7 Mourning Dove Way to Lisa Anne Jones and Kenneth W. Mack for $1,750,000.

Tisbury

Nov. 28, Rita I. Meyer sold 13 Andrews Road to Doven R. Armstrong for $625,000.

Nov. 29, C&J Property Enterprises LLC sold 151 Tashmoo Ave, to Bryan Wood and Anna Nivala for $1,695,000.

Nov. 30, Isabelle Lew, trustee of 14 Hatch Nominee Trust, sold 14 Hatch Road to Darryl K. Willis for $3,900,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 1, William Thomas Knight, trustee of William Thomas Knight Trust, and Suellen P. Knight, trustee of Suellen P. Knight Trust, sold 74 Waldrons Bottom Road to Longpoint Associates LLC for $1,650,000.

Dec. 1, Island Housing Trust Corp. sold 619 Condominium Unit 3 on 619 Edgartown–West Tisbury Road, also known as 5 Harpoon Lane, to Noah Carrington Maxner and Nicole Allison Horowitz for $305,000.

Dec. 2, Douglas C. Finn and Elizabeth S. Finn sold 16 Scotty’s Lane to Kate Feiffer for $800,000.