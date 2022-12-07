Chilmark: ‘Art of Up-Island Women,’ and North Tabor Farm is fully stocked

My heart is full of gratitude to all who joined us for a lovely community gathering of music, words, and light, followed by soup, treats, and conversation, at the Chilmark Church. Lia Littlefield Kahler was lovingly remembered. Thanks to Charlotte Wright for planning, managing, and MCing. Thanks also to Emily Broderick for help with, among other things, the setup and takedown, Holly Nadler, Judy Mayhew and Kathy Caroll, and to anyone I’ve forgotten, forgive me. Thanks to Phil Dietterich, Adele Dreyer, Missus Biskus, and Lorna Andrade. Sending healing thoughts to Sean McMahon and family. Martha Hudson sang a “Lia piece,” and her voice filled the sanctuary, just as Lia’s did. Rabbi Caryn Broitman’s words resonated with us all. Lia had a cottage in Menemsha, and Jane Neumann Slater, sitting near the front, inspired “Loon Lane’s” members Jack Cushman, Warren Doty, Andy Goldman, and Chuck Hodgkinson to present the backstory of the folk song “Aphrodite,” written by Jane at a time when Menemsha was the home for the swordfishing fleet. On another note, congratulations to Jane Slater on the publication of her book, “The Mosher Family Tree.” A story 150 years in the making. It was a limited publication, and sadly there are no more copies available. There must be something in Chilmark’s water that keeps our minds sharp.

Happy belated birthday wishes to Samantha Bunker.

Julie Jaffe reminded me that it isn’t too late to see her words and images about the war in Ukraine at the exhibit “Art of Up-Island Women” at the Chilmark library. Patti McCraken’s announced the HarperCollins U.K. cover for her book. I think it’s terrific. You can see it on Instagram and Facebook.

Thanks to Katie Carroll for inviting us to carry on June Manning’s tradition of extending love and care to the folks at the USCG Station Menemsha by dropping off ready-to-eat goodies for the crew on Tuesdays and Thursdays. I signed up for Tuesday. And if you are interested in giving a gift to an adopted Coastie, email Katie at squidrow@vineyard.net for an assignment. I’ve got a 20-something-year-old male.

Speaking of holiday gifts, Joel Aronie’s revolutionary grinder for cannabis is the perfect stocking stuffer. Puff and Pass has them featured on the top shelf. Or order online: budwakker.com. Nancy Aronie has holiday gift certificates for her Writing from the Heart workshops. Just text her for the info at 508-274-4286, or email her at nancyjill73@gmail.com.

Valerie Sonnenthal’s Peaked Hill Studios is offering yoga classes and a holiday pass. Check out their website for their schedule and more details. Salt Rock Chocolates Pop-Up is 11 am to 2 pm, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at Pandora’s. North Tabor Farm is fully stocked, and has wreaths. On the Grey Barn’s website, you can sign up for a class on the art of the holiday tablescape with Emily of Morrice Florist, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 to 4 pm. Save the date for the Chilmark Church Holiday Flea, Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 am to 4 pm, at the Chilmark Community Center. Local Island vendors, hot lunch, holiday gifts, fresh greens, baked goods, and “treasure” tables.

Island Folk Pottery is open Wednesday to Saturday 11 am to 5 pm, and 2 to 5 pm on Sunday. The Ruel Gallery announced that soon, they will have new knives available. Ronnie Simon’s gallery off Tabor House Road will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this week, and then every day from the 16th until the 24th. I like the fact that in Chilmark, I can combine a Sunday run to the town dump with gallery visits, where you are welcome in your winter overalls. You can view beautiful art, and best of all, have a lovely conversation. My heart sends a quilt of love, comfort, and appreciation to all as we start to navigate December.