Court Report: Nov. 21 – Dec. 2

Nov. 21

Summer Sanderson, Chilmark; 24, assault with a dangerous weapon: continued to discovery compliance and jury selection.

Nov. 28

Peter S. Monterroso, Vineyard Haven; 38, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no inspection/sticker, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violations: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Dec. 1

Eric Costa, Oak Bluffs; 48, malicious destruction of property worth $1,200 or more: continued to pretrial hearing.

David Caseau, Vineyard Haven; 66, two counts of larceny under $1,200, defacing property: continued to pretrial hearing with further conditions to stay away from and no contact with alleged victim.

Dec. 2

Elijah K. Matthews, Aquinnah; 23, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Omar O. Johnson, Canterbury, N.H.; 39, armed and masked robbery, conspiracy: continued to probable cause hearing with bail set at $300,000 and further conditions of a GPS monitor and to stay away from Rockland Trust Bank(s).