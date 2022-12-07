Edgartown: Edgartown School Craft Fair, and Stuff-a-Bus

My first Christmas present arrived this weekend, when I traveled to Connecticut to pick up the girl child upon her return from her European adventures. After many restaurants, museums, relics, beaches, castles, paragliding, buses, trains, and planes for two months, Amelia had mixed emotions about coming home. But this mama bear is happy to have her back. And deep down, I think she’s pretty happy to be home too. My second present, the boy child, is set to arrive somewhere around the 22nd, and since having the two of them home for Christmas was all I had on my list, I shall be one very happy camper come evening on Dec. 22.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Sarah Vail, who celebrated on Dec. 7, Gary Ellis on Dec. 8, Dave Pizzano on Dec. 10, and Alley Ellis on Dec. 12.

This weekend is one big weekend in Edgartown. While nowhere near as big as the Fourth of July, it includes much of the same fun, with the parade, craft fairs, lights, and fun. The parade is set for 11 am on Saturday morning, while the annual Edgartown School Craft Fair is open from 10 am until 4, and as always, benefits the eighth grade end-of-year school trip. Also on the list of festivities are the lighting of the lighthouse at 5:30 pm on Friday evening, the Teddy Bear Suite and Photo Studio on Friday from 4 pm until 6 pm, Saturday from 12 pm until 4 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 am until 2 pm, Handmade from the Heart, benefiting Hospice of M.V., opens at 10 am at the Daniel Fisher House, and the Plum Hill School’s Elves’ Faire is back at the Federated Church on Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm, and what seems like a million other things to do. It’s a weekend that should put us all in the holiday spirit for sure.

Also this weekend is the annual Rise VPA holiday dance show, “Season’s Greetings,” which will be at the Performing Arts Center on Sunday, at 11 am and again at 4 pm. The show is $25 for adults and $20 for kids 10 and under, and proceeds benefit the RISE Above Access Program, providing scholarships for students with financial need.

The Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-a-Bus at Christmas in Edgartown is happening on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 am until 3 pm at the bottom of Main Street. All toys will be donated to the Red Stocking Fund, which ensures the toys donated go to local families. Please donate only new and unwrapped toys. Electronic gifts (tablets, cell phones, video games, etc.) cannot be accepted. The most requested items include Amazon gift cards, Legos, action figures, baby dolls, sports equipment, and bikes. If you cannot make it to Christmas in Edgartown, donations can be dropped off at the Police Department anytime.

There is just so much going on this weekend that I can’t include it all. If you’re on Facebook, check out the events section on your FB page. And of course, check out The MV Times Things to Do page anytime. Crossing my fingers for nice weather. And I wouldn’t even complain about a little snow to add to the fun.

That’s about it. Short column this week. Not much news made it my way, and I’m desperately behind schedule, so I’m going to sign off now. Have a wonderful week. Enjoy the festive weekend. And be kind to one another.