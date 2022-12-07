The return of a tasty treat

To the Editor:

Bravo to the Martha’s Vineyard Times for devoting a page Thanksgiving week to a very special Vineyarder (“The jam’s back,” Nov. 23).

Alex Karalekas revived the musical potluck he and several other musical friends had formed in 2007, but we could not have during the COVID period. If you missed the great opener Nov. 26, make your plans for Jan. 7, Feb. 18, and April 1 (no fooling). Both Kate and Isaac Taylor, and Jemima Jones, among other well-known performers, performed this time — and others less known. No entrance fee, just bring a potluck item: “Share food and music,” says Alex. Don’t miss the next one.

Leigh Smith

Vineyard Haven