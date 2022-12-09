Lighting up the holidays

To the Editor:

The Oak Bluffs Association wants to send out a huge “thank you” to all the people, families, businesses, and members of the OBA who made “Light Up Oak Bluffs” so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all, we couldn’t have had more fun.

Special thanks to Brian Weiland, music teacher from the Oak Bluffs school, Jessica Johns, the art teacher and their students for the Holiday sing-a-long and art display in The Corner Store window, thanks to Luke DeBettencount. Big thanks to Kevin Brennan and the OB Fireman’s Association, the entire Oak Bluffs Police Department, and the town of Oak Bluffs. Healey Square tree was ordered and picked up at Mahoneys’ thanks to Richard Combra and the OB Highway Dept. who also lights up everywhere Mark Crossland doesn’t. What a team!. Special thanks to Mark Crossland for the outstanding lighting in the town and Ocean Park display and the Sunset Lake tree. Sponsoring the Carriage Rides was the most special addition to the OB celebration this year. Thank you to Santoro Hospitality for supplying the hot chocolate ingredients and set up and Nina’s at The Ritz for making and delivering the cocoa to the tree lighting. Thank you to Erin Tiernan for her version of Ms. Claus and her candy canes that never disappoint. Thanks to Island Outfitter’s Elves, Sofie Green and Ashley Rohlfing, who helped Santa by collecting children’s wish list mail in a special Santa mailbox, also assisted in photo ops out by the tree, and giving out bags of reindeer treats. Thanks to Rose Guerin and Sean McMahon for caroling in Healey Square prior to Santa arriving on the fire truck. We thank Kathleen Cowley and Lisa Knight for organizing the reindeer games in Ocean Park and Enchanted Chocolates for the abundance of chocolate covered pretzels that were pure magic! Thanks to Rockland Trust, especially Jason Mead, for the light up necklaces and the freshly popped popcorn. A huge thank you to “Sonnyside Carriage Rides” Bruce, Laura and Charlotte Marshard, along with Texas & Tim, the lovely Black Percherons. Larkin Stallings and he Ritz for Hot Cocoa and carriage rides. Big hugs to Renee Balter for carrying on this event over the years with the OBA and switching on the lights! Thank you to our trusty volunteers at the hot cocoa table Holly Alaimo, Lani Goldthorp, Phyllis Kuykendall and Karen Johnson. Thank you to the Capers for opening The Strand Theatre for the OB Holiday Open Market and the free movie for the kids. Thank you to Juice by the Sea for goodies and treats and Winston’s kitchen. Oak Bluffs was hopping and Santa was jolly as ever this year thanks to Everett Hoag. This is what a community looks like when we come together.

Thank you ALL so much, we look forward to an even bigger and better “Light Up Oak Bluffs” next year. Apologies to anyone not mentioned above. Just know you are appreciated by the OBA. It takes a village, and we have a great one!

If you’d like to get involved in events or join the OBA go to our website OBAMV.com or email Oakbluffsassociation@gmail.com.

Billie Jean Sullivan,

Executive director

Oak Bluffs Association