Edgartown: Looking at lights, and Paint Pour Parties

I realized this weekend, as I wandered around the Edgartown School Craft Fair and watched the Christmas parade, that I am lacking holiday cheer this year. 2022 has been a tough year, and I’m really just ready to see it go. Amelia and I did buy a tree, and I set it up today. It now awaits lights and decorations in the corner of our living room. I’ve hung a wreath, but still need to put lights up on the porch. And I went to the Rise holiday dance show this afternoon, but I’m still lagging behind where I usually am by this time, I think. I do love the holiday season, so I’ll just keep pushing, trying to capture that magical feeling. Hoping that when my boy arrives on leave that I’ll feel more complete. Maybe I’ll drive around and look at lights while listening to holiday music. Just know that if you aren’t feeling it so much this year, you aren’t alone. Holidays can be a difficult time for many. You’re in good company.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Alex Vasiliadis on Dec. 16, and my dear friend Mark Lamphier on Dec. 17.

Act Two Second Hand Store is holding a Holiday Open House on Friday, from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm. If you haven’t stopped by to take a look at this great store yet, this might be a good chance to check it out and celebrate the holidays.

The first annual Winter Jazzfest concert will be on Dec. 16 from 6:30 to 8 pm at the Performing Arts Center. The show will feature Darby Patterson and the Jelly Roll Horns, Jeremy Berlin and Rose Guerin, and MVRHS’s two jazz ensembles, the M.V. Big Band and M.V. Jazz Combo. Tickets are $25 at the door, and are free for children ages 13 and under. Proceeds will go toward supporting the MVRHS performing arts.

Looking for another fun place to shop? The Chilmark Holiday Flea Market is on Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm, at the Chilmark Community Center. This is an inside version of the wonderful Chilmark Flea Market, and all are welcome. You’ll find hot lunches, homemade goods, holiday gifts, local Island vendors, collectibles, fresh greens and centerpieces, baked goods, and treasure tables.

Also on Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm, the Vineyard Artisans Holiday Fair is happening at the Grange Hall. Many holiday gifts are available, just right for that special someone who appreciates a true Island gift, and as usual, always handmade, one by one.

Sunday offers up Winter Wonderland Vineyard Haven, between noon and 2 pm on Main Street. Santa arrives on the fire truck, and you can enjoy downtown amid a festive atmosphere, with “snow” and elves on Main Street. Free horse-drawn carriage rides, plus a scavenger hunt for the kids.

Jazen’s Art Studio will be hosting an entire weekend of Paint Pour Parties at Mad Martha’s in Edgartown, at 12 pm, 3 pm, and 6 pm on Dec. 17 and 18. They will be teaching how to make flow paint, and three different pour techniques that you can use to create your own pour canvas. Children are welcome. Parents are welcome to purchase registration for one canvas, and work with their child. Registration is required. Plus walk-in Ornament Decorating all weekend. Just purchase an ornament, and all paint supplies will be provided to decorate. The ornaments range from $7 to $15. To register, visit their website.

The M.V. Figure Skating Club’s annual Holiday Exhibition is Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 pm at the YMCA Ice Arena. Tickets will be sold at the door, and are $3 for children and seniors, $5 for adults, and $15 for a family. Visit ymcamv.org/mv-ice-arena and mvfsc.org for details.

Looking to celebrate Hanukkah? Head on over to the Tabernacle at 4:30 on Sunday, Dec. 18, to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with blessings, candle lighting, music, and singing, and latkes. Led by Rabbi Caryn Broitman with musical accompaniment. All ages. Everyone is welcome.

The Friends of the West Tisbury Library are having a holiday sale on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, Dec. 18, 19, and 20, from noon until 4 pm. They will have lightly used recent fiction and nonfiction books, children’s books, puzzles, and games on sale. Payment can be made by cash, check, or credit card.

Again, Hanukkah starts on Sunday evening, Dec. 18, and continues for eight days, ending on the evening of Dec. 26. Happy Hanukkah to all my family and friends celebrating the Festival of Lights.

My closing thoughts go out to the family of Riley Ignacio-Cameron, who passed away this past weekend in a car accident. I can’t even imagine the family’s sadness. My mother’s mind doesn’t let me go there fully. To the Ignacio-Cameron family, know that your son was well loved, with good friends who will miss him dearly. My girl always spoke highly of him, and our community will sparkle less without him. The Island community stands behind you and holds you in our arms and hearts during this unimaginably sad time.