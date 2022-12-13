Laura A. Welty

Laura (Pachico) Welty passed away on Nov. 15, 2022.

She was born on Martha’s Vineyard, the daughter of John and Marjorie Pachico. She met her husband, Donald Welty, while he was stationed in the Coast Guard in Menemsha. They married in September 1956, and moved to Ohio to start a family.

Laura will be missed by friends and family alike, all of whom knew her to be kind and have an open heart. She was always there to be family for anyone in a time of need.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband Donald when he passed away on Dec. 24, 1995. Also preceding her death were two daughters, Jean Welty and Marjorie (Welty) Tenney. Laura is survived by her three children, Donald (Wendi) Welty Jr., Janet (John) Deierling, and Ruth (Gary) Nichols; by eight grandchildren, and by nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters, Priscilla Estrella and Bunny Oliver, and her brother Bob Pachico.

As Laura wished, there will be no services.