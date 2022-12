Alone

By Nicole Jackson

Thoughts,

Dancing,

Music,

Imagination,

make me giddy.

My best friend is me.

Alone is when,

I’m free to just be.

Nicole Jackson is a stablehand at White Stone Equestrian and a designer for the MV Times. She often writes about food for the Calendar section and works on the page layout of the Community and News sections.

