Stop by the Chilmark Community Center for the Chilmark Holiday Flea Market. Hot lunches, homemade goods, holiday gifts, local Island vendors, collectibles, fresh greens and centerpieces, baked goods, and treasure tables. These holiday gifts are brought to you by many of your favorite Chilmark Flea vendors. Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 am to 4 pm, and hosted by the Chilmark Community Church. If you don’t have a car, take advantage of free Island transport using the VTA bus.