MVC re-elects Malkin, Smith voted vice chair

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission voted on its slate of officers for the upcoming year at their Thursday meeting.

The nominating committee recommended Joan Malkin, Brian Smith, and Ernie Thomas for chair, vice chair, and treasurer, respectively, Commissioner Doug Sederholm said.

No other nominations were voiced, and the slate of new officers was approved by the full commission.

This marks the second year Malkin, who serves on the commission as Chilmark’s representative, has been chosen as chair. Elected Aquinnah rep Jim Vercruysse, who served as Malkin’s vice chair for the last year, is stepping down after a number of years on the commission, and will be replaced by Oak Bluffs appointee Brian Smith.

“Thank you very much for your confidence in me,” Malkin said upon the unanimous vote, noting that Vercruysse will be sorely missed. “Jim, you’ve made me a better chair and I’m really grateful,” she said, calling him the “calm, thoughtful, and rational counterpart to me.”

Commissioners seconded, thanking him for his service with the MVC. “Jim, you’ve been a real asset,” Sederholm said.

Aquinnah’s new elected representative to the MVC has yet to be determined, as the certification process has yet to be completed.

Ernie Thomas, West Tisbury appointed representative to the MVC, will be continuing his position as commission treasurer.