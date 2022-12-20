Edgartown: Library open mic night, and Winter solstice on Wednesday

As I write this, it is exactly one week till Christmas. I don’t know about you, but I am definitely not ready. I bought presents early this year, and now I don’t know where they are anymore, and I don’t remember what I even have. I guess I’ll start looking tomorrow. And then most likely do some last-minute shopping. And mail packages to off-Island family post-Christmas. I can’t believe I bought all the gifts weeks early and still didn’t get them shipped in time. Actually, I can totally believe it. I’ve been a bit daft lately. And I have a bad track record for shipping timeliness, even in the best of circumstances. Such is life.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Claire Crowell and Brenda Perry on Dec. 21, Jason Davey, Fran Agnoli, and Deb DeBettencourt on Dec. 22, Kelly Hess on Dec. 23, and Graham Palmer and Christy Edwards on Dec. 24.

Calling all performance artists, musicians, and poets! The Edgartown library is hosting an open mic night on Dec. 28 from 6 until 7:30 pm. Take the opportunity to work on the performance of a new song, practice a monologue for an upcoming play, or tell a story you would like to share; there will even be room for movement to perform a dance piece. Or just come to watch, listen, support, and connect with our creative community. Performances will be capped at eight minutes. Registration is required for all performers at this link: bit.ly/EdLibraryOpenMic. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library.

It’s lovely to have some sunshine and beautiful days the past couple of days. I grow tired of winter gray. Sounds like we might be getting a storm just ahead of Christmas. Of course, that could certainly change between now and then, but time will tell. I have to admit, this summer girl is OK with snow for Christmas. It does make for a storybook holiday. That said, if it snows this week, I sure hope it disappears on Dec. 26, and that spring comes early. Ha ha.

At church last week, the minister spoke of joy and happiness and how they are not the same thing. He shared that we can feel joy, even during moments when we are experiencing great sadness. We don’t have to be happy to feel moments of joy. And it is OK to feel those joyous moments. This season seems to be a bit heavy this year. It has been a rough few years, and we are weary. I don’t know about you, but I’ve been sick for two weeks with no sign of it disappearing. In the past few years, along with the worldwide pandemic, I’ve suffered from septic shock, broken bones, loss of my sweet mother-in-law and my dear Pop, and a million other things. And I’m not alone. So many have dealt with so much these past few years. I think we’re depleted. But let us remember that if we are struggling and worn down, we can still find moments of joy, especially if we look for them. The light tonight as I drove along Beach Road gave me a bit of joy. Warm in my car, the golden color across the ocean and beach grass was lovely, and that definitely lifted my spirit. May you find some form of joy in every day.

There really isn’t much to report this week. People are getting things done for the holidays, and news is quiet. Hanukkah starts tonight, as I write; winter solstice will be on Wednesday night, Dec. 21 (and days will start getting longer again); Christmas is on Sunday; and Kwanzaa starts on the 26th, just as Hanukkah comes to an end. A full holiday season. May the magic of the season fill your hearts, no matter what or how you celebrate, and even if you don’t. There’s always room for a little magic. Merry Christmas, Happy Winter Solstice, Happy Hanukkah, and Happy Kwanzaa.