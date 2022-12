Frank M. Markwica of Edgartown passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

He is survived by his life partner Susan Markwica, his daughter Anna Markwica Owen, and her husband, Dominic Owen.

His memorial service will be held at a later date, and a complete obituary will appear at that time. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for an online guestbook and information.