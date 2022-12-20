Poet’s Corner

December Holly

By Liz Splittgerber

One merry waxen Holly

Bejeweled with grace

One rising morning sun

Showing her night-chilled face

Two oak leaves shivering

Among Lambs Ear & Sassafras

Two ripe Cotoneaster berries

Asleep in the arms of Vinca &

grass

Just a few minutes in the cold

To capture the shadow & light

Just a few minutes alone

After a long wintry night

Forthcoming, another Christmas

With the hope that it brings

A moment in nature is all I need

To reawaken my spring

December Holly to cheer my

heart

December, don’t go, remain &

do not yet part…

Born in Newburyport, and a longtime resident of upstate New York, Liz Splittgerber is a new resident of Vineyard Haven, mom to three school-age children, and wife of the Rev. Matthew Splittgerber.