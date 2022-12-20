Poet’s Corner

December Holly
By Liz Splittgerber
One merry waxen Holly
Bejeweled with grace
One rising morning sun
Showing her night-chilled face
Two oak leaves shivering
Among Lambs Ear & Sassafras
Two ripe Cotoneaster berries
Asleep in the arms of Vinca &
grass
Just a few minutes in the cold
To capture the shadow & light
Just a few minutes alone
After a long wintry night
Forthcoming, another Christmas
With the hope that it brings
A moment in nature is all I need
To reawaken my spring
December Holly to cheer my
heart
December, don’t go, remain &
do not yet part…
Born in Newburyport, and a longtime resident of upstate New York, Liz Splittgerber is a new resident of Vineyard Haven, mom to three school-age children, and wife of the Rev. Matthew Splittgerber.