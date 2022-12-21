Veterans are appreciative

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Veterans Transitional and Affordable Housing Committee, initiated by the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS) Veterans Services Program and facilitated by Dr. Robert Tankard, outreach worker/advocate, and Tom Bennett, director of veteran services, are grateful that the town of Oak Bluffs has designated a parcel of land to build 12 units of housing for Island veterans. MVCS and team wish to thank the town, which will soon be issuing an RFP to begin construction and operation of the units.

The Martha’s Vineyard Veterans Transitional and Affordable Housing Committee met for two years as they planned and advocated, with cooperation from the town of Oak Bluffs, to bring the purchase of land for the veterans housing project to fruition.

Future community support of this most important initiative will be sought, and is welcomed and much-needed.

Listed below are the dedicated veterans and other community advocates who worked tirelessly for the past two years on this important project.

Community advocates: Jane Chandler (committee co-chair), Anita Botti, and Margaret Stafursky. Veteran advocates: David Berube (committee co-chair), Chaplain, Lt. Colonel (Ret.), U.S. Air Force; Tom Murphy, First Lieutenant, U.S. Army; Benjamin Mayhew III, Specialist E-4, U.S. Army; James Bishop, Corporal, U.S. Marine Corps; Tom Smith, First Lieutenant, U.S. Army; Paul Schultz, Specialist E-4, U.S. Army; Bruce Montrose, Sargeant, U.S. Marine Corps; Randy Dull, Sargeant, U.S. Army (present VSO director).

Dr. Robert Tankard, veterans outreach worker/advocate

Tom Bennett, director of veteran services

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services