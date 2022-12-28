Benefit concert for Navigator Homes

1 of 2

The Handel & Haydn Society will perform a recital to benefit Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 pm.

Guy Fishman, principal cellist of the Handel & Haydn Society, along with Renée Hemsing, violist with Handel & Haydn, will lead the performance. They will perform Bach’s unaccompanied sonatas and suite 6, composed for violin and cello in 1720. The repertoire for the recital is Sonata in d minor for unaccompanied violin, and suite in C major for unaccompanied cello. Hemsing and Fishman are specialists in the performance of these masterworks using instruments of the period and performance techniques Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments performed on instruments made decades before the music was written. Hemsing performs on a beautiful early-18th century Dutch violin on generous loan to her. Fishman plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Tecchler.

Funds raised from the concert will go toward construction of Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard, a nonprofit organization. Opening in Fall, 2024, Navigator Homes, a provider of skilled nursing care, will house 70 people in five homes with 14 residents each.

The mission of Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard is to enable elders to stay on the Island and live the most meaningful life possible while receiving superior skilled nursing care in Green House model homes.

The performance will be held at the Federated Church, 45. S. Summer St., Edgartown. Tickets are $25 at the door, with a reception to follow.