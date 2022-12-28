Noteworthy January 55+

VTA-OCB Ophthalmologist Transportation Pilot

Healthy Aging M.V. has partnered with Vineyard Transit Authority to help transport ophthalmic patients to appointments with Dr. Hu and other medical providers at 282 Route 130 and Cotuit Road in Sandwich.

Dates: Jan. 10, Feb. 7, and March 7.

All transports will depart Vineyard Haven on the 7 am boat, and return on the 2:30 pm boat.

For more information, scheduling, and eligibility, please contact Cindy Trish at Healthy Aging M.V.: email ctrish@hamv.org, call 508-693-7900, ext. 455, or visit bit.ly/SandwichDrAppointments.

MVRHS Luncheon: A delightful experience provided by the M.V. Regional High School Culinary Arts department. Great food and live music once a month during the school year.

Reservations required: 508-939-9440

$15 per person

Please join us Thursday, Jan. 12, for Lasagna and Italian Wedding Soup in the MVRHS Culinary Arts Dining Room. Music starts at 11; lunch will be served promptly at 11:30.

Community Programs

Community Foundation Utility Support for All Ages: If you are struggling to pay your utilities during this difficult time, please reach out to Leslie at M.V. Center for Living, 508-939-9440, ext. 106, to apply for assistance.

Emergency Food Program: As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle: MVCL is partnering with the Tisbury and Oak Bluffs Councils on Aging to provide transportation one day a week from 10 am – 1 pm, to take senior residents shopping/to do errands. If you are interested, call Joyce at the Tisbury COA at 508-696-4205, or Rose at the Oak Bluffs COA at 508-693-4509, ext. 3.