Poet’s Corner

Christine Burke

Wrong password

Try again

Incorrect password

Try again

Reset password

Refer to help page

Anxious

Shut out

What’s going on

On the other side

Of the veil?

Consult the wizard

Roger in Mumbai

Roger calms

Rational

Step by step

Two more clicks

And I’ll re-enter

But do I want to?

Off the grid

Is pretty good.

Christine Burke lives in Vineyard Haven, and is a member of Jill Jupen’s and Donald Nitchie’s poetry groups.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.