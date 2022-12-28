Poet’s Corner

Christine Burke
Wrong password
Try again
Incorrect password
Try again
Reset password
Refer to help page
Anxious
Shut out
What’s going on
On the other side
Of the veil?
Consult the wizard
Roger in Mumbai
Roger calms
Rational
Step by step
Two more clicks
And I’ll re-enter
But do I want to?
Off the grid
Is pretty good.
Christine Burke lives in Vineyard Haven, and is a member of Jill Jupen’s and Donald Nitchie’s poetry groups.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.