55 + Jan. Tisbury Council on Aging

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4206

Please note: Face masks remain required at the Tisbury Senior Center.

Weekly activities

Mondays

Knitters, we are starting a new group. Bring a friend, or just stop by! 10:45 am

Writers and Poets, new and practiced, join us to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am

Make Creative Colorful Cards; 5.5 x 4.25, templates provided at class, 1 pm

Tuesdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Your Most Favorite Books, with group discussion; don’t be shy, stop by! 11 am

Meditation Yoga with Steve, 3 pm

Wednesdays

Play Reading with discussion, 9 am

Ukulele Players, 1-3 pm

Thursdays

Fitness with Catie, 10 am

Discussion Group, new in 2023! 11 am. New topics weekly!

Word Games: Bring a friend, play Bingo or Boggle. We have the games! 1:30 pm

Fridays

Dance to the Music, 20 minutes of various dance music. 11:00 am

Party Bridge: with Rachel Siemen, 1 pm

Patchwork: Use old cotton dresses or remnants, stitch by hand; bring a thimble! 2 pm

Please let us know if you are interested in the following:

Join us for gentle Line Dancing with music; learn how to repair a scarf or sweater; Bingo; Boggle; games; how to fix things!

January events

Jan. 2 – Center is closed for New Year’s Holiday

Jan. 3 – Food distribution – 10-12 noon

Jan. 12 – Legal Advice – Attorney Arthur Bergeron, 1-3 pm. Call to make an appointment.

Jan. 16 – Center closed – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan. 17 – Food distribution – 10-12 noon

Jan. 23 – Diabetes Support Group meets 1 p.m. Topic to be announced.

Applications are being taken for fuel assistance. Call Joyce or your local Council on Aging for more information.

Please call if you are interested in volunteering to answer the phone at the senior center, or help with food distribution.

Gogo Parent provides transportation for older adults who may have medical appointments and events.

Call Joyce for more information on the above, or Cindy Trish at Healthy Aging, 508-954-0357.