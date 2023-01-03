It takes a village

To the Editor:

Island Elderly Housing is looking back on the holiday season with a feeling of great appreciation, and would like to publicly acknowledge the following individuals and organizations who went out of their way to make sure the holidays had sparkle for the residents of IEH.

Sharon Brown, representing Island Grown Initiative, coordinated the meal delivery for Thanksgiving dinners from Chef Deon’s Kitchen with the help of 15 volunteers who delivered the meals, then repeated the event, working with the M.V. Masonic Lodge to deliver meals for Christmas Day; Ralph Aiello from ESS who arranges abundant wreaths to decorate each of our buildings; Felicia Webb from VTA for organizing a resident tour during Christmas in Edgartown, including a stop at the Edgartown library to share in Christmas caroling, cider, and doughnuts. A special thank-you to Peter, who drove the bus, ensuring that a viewing of the Gatchell residence in Oak Bluffs was included; the MVRHS Minnesingers under the direction of Abigail Chandler gave a wonderful holiday performance for our residents; the Montessori School upper grades made soup inspired by the book “Stone Soup,” using vegetables supplied by IGI, and Island Grown schools educator Maggie Benoit worked with the students and walked the soup over to our residents at the Margaret C. Love House with their homemade cards; Trish Moreis in memory of her mother Josephine Tucker made cookies for the residents of Woodside 1; Judy Thomas and the lobster class from MVCS Early Childhood made holiday cards as well as artwork, and brought their amazing, lighthearted spirit to share a holiday greeting with residents. With thanks from the staff at Island Elderly Housing.

Dorothy Young

Vineyard Haven