Kathleen Elizabeth Mary Stobart

Kathleen Elizabeth Mary (Arscott) Stobart of Teaticket passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was 92.

Born on Jan. 4, 1930, in colonial Jamaica, she had an idyllic childhood, earned a high school certificate, and worked for Alcan Alumina. In 1955 she transferred to Montreal to continue working there. In Montreal, she met a young English artist named John Stobart. Thus began a life of travel and adventure. After marrying in Jamaica, they settled in England. The family visited countries all over Europe and Africa. Work opportunities took the family back to Canada several times, and they emigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She lived in Connecticut, California, Maryland, and Florida, and spent her final 20 years in Massachusetts.

Kay was a woman of her time; she lived, and conveyed to her children, traditional values such as the meaning of family, the value of money, and the importance of honor. She believed, however, that women should work before they married, and was a proponent of a woman having “her own” money. She was “a lady,” refined, polite, and frugal.

Her children were her life, and her most important contribution. She worked diligently to ensure they were well-educated and had every opportunity the U.S. could offer. She loved being in her garden and working with the soil, and it was important to her to maintain her property. She enjoyed interesting and intelligent conversation; Kay could talk to anyone.

She is survived by three children, Diana Wild of Burrillville, R.I., Elizabeth Stobart of Edgartown, and Bill Stobart of Arlington, Va. She is also survived by her former husband, John Stobart, of Westport. Her three grandchildren, Sam Nevin, Lilly Broski, and Zoe Stobart, and three great-grandchildren, Layana Broski, Lucas Broski, and Reginald Nevin, will forever miss her.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 14 at 11 am at the Church of the Messiah, Woods Hole. Flowers can be sent to the church at 2 Church St, Woods Hole, MA 02543. Donations can be made in Kay’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation.