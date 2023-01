To the Editor:

Renova would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Mark at Crossland Landscape. Mark was an asset to our project at the East Chop Lighthouse, and went above and beyond to ensure the landscaping was properly restored. Mark was responsive and knowledgeable, using his expertise in the area to achieve beautiful results. We will not hesitate to contact Mark for future projects in the area, and highly recommend Crossland Landscape for all landscaping needs.

Kelly Giles

Ocean, N.J.