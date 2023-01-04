Poet’s Corner

Six Turkeys

By Fan Ogilvie

Wild and free, that is we,

past our prime, before all daisies.

Red sun on our gobbles —

neither cork screws, nor screw tops

can bottle up the rusty gate hinge

squawks of our recent delight.

Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.