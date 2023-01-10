Edgartown: Navigator Homes benefit, M.V. Table Tennis Club, and Speechcraft

I know that it is March that has the old saying “In like a lion, out like a lamb,” but January certainly came in like a lamb. We had some incredibly beautiful weather last week. Sure, we had some gray skies and rain as well, but temperatures in the 50s in January is always something to be grateful for. And some sunshine too? I’ll take it. I even went for a few outdoor runs, and I am very much a fair-weather runner. And lately, I’m not even that. But my non–New Year’s resolution is to get back into running and fitness again. I fell off the wagon, ate a lot of feelings, and need to get back on track. I even joined the Y. I haven’t been a lot, because it seems like everyone joined the Y, but I’ve gotten there a few times, so that’s an improvement. Progress, not perfection, right?

I was so saddened by the news that Allen Norton passed away just after Christmas. Leave it to Allen to leave this worldly life during one of the holiest times of year. I got to know Allen when we both worked for Galley Plumbing, Heating, and Carpentry, and I am grateful for the years of friendship we had. He was truly one of the nicest people I ever had the privilege to know, and he will be missed.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Edgartown Federated Church is hosting a benefit concert for Navigator Homes at 3 pm. Renée Hemsing and Guy Fishman are specialists in the performance of masterworks, using instruments of the period and performance techniques that Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments made decades before the music was written! Renée performs on a beautiful early-18th century Dutch violin on generous loan to her. Guy plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Tecchler.

Tickets are $25 each. Funds raised from the concert will go toward construction of Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard’s 70-bed skilled nursing home in Edgartown, off the Vineyard Haven–Edgartown Road. Navigator Homes is raising funds to build a new nursing home to replace Windemere, in collaboration with the M.V. Hospital’s new affordable housing project, in which 30 units are reserved for nursing home staff.

Did you know that there is a table tennis club here on M.V.? I see that the club meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 pm to 8 pm in the high school cafeteria. These fun evenings are free and open to all ages and skill levels.

The Edgartown library is offering Speechcraft, a workshop series with Cheryl Burns, to help people develop their public speaking skills. Participants will gain confidence in all aspects of communication, including written and impromptu speeches, body language, and listening. Registration is required, and space is limited. Please note, your registration is a commitment to attend all four workshops in this series. Workshop dates are Jan. 17, 24, and 31, and Feb. 7, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. You can register by clicking this registration link.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Becky Minnich on Jan. 11, Anne Williamson on Jan. 14, and Cathy Merrill on Jan. 16.

That’s all I’ve got. Have a wonderful week. Be kind to each other. It’s always the best New Year’s resolution.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.