MVCET program trains wind techs

To the Editor:

I was so pleased to see the lively article about Gabe Bellebuono’s love of his new position as a GE wind technician (“High energy,” Jan. 4). It’s great that The MV Times is covering the evolution of the industry, and a Vineyarder’s role in bringing green energy to the Island.

As chair of the board of Martha’s Vineyard Center for Education and Training, the Island nonprofit that mounts the on-Island wind technician training program with Bristol Community College, I want to add that Gabe got his initial training as a member of the first cohort of wind tech students on-Island. Only after he graduated in June 2021 did he land a job with GE, and go through their additional training. We’re very proud of the several cohorts of Vineyarders who have completed the rigorous training that we offer.

Nancy Hoffman, chair

MVCET