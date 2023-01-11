Applauding the Playreaders

To the Editor:

Bravos and a hearty thank-you to the Luce Playreaders for a superb performance of “I and You” to benefit the Vineyard Haven Public Library building fund. Our Vineyard community packed the house at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center on Sunday, Jan. 8, for the performance of Lauren Gunderson’s play, directed by Linda Comstock and featuring Jacqueline Stallings as ill and angry Caroline and John Brannen as energetic, thriving Anthony in their awkward, soon poignant, relationship.

We are grateful to Richard Paradise, who lent the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center for this benefit event, and to local businesses who donated generous gift certificates for a prize drawing at the end of the show: Salvatore’s, CB Stark, Cronig’s, Louisa Gould Gallery, Nochi, Pie Chicks, Vineyard Pilates, Our Market, Caleen’s Day Spa, and Bunch of Grapes bookstore.

We all know that the Vineyard Haven library’s current meeting space is in dire need of an upgrade to house community gatherings and the popular library events it is known for. We look forward to the light-filled, well-ventilated, well-equipped, flexibly furnished meeting space, where we can all look out at a newly landscaped garden. The new addition will be a gift from all of us to our entire community, for now and the future.

Carolyn Henderson, trustee and building fund clerk

Vineyard Haven Public Library