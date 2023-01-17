Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. We had 24 players, and here are the results:

First place, Darla Robinson with a 12/5 +96 card

Second place, Roy Scheffer with a 11/5 +73 card

Third place, Samantha Burns with a 11/5 +65 card

Fourth place, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +55 card

Fifth place, Richard Combra with a 9/4 +59 card

Sixth place, Tony Rezendes with an 8/4 +52 card

There were four players with 24-point hands: Louis Larsen, Ron Ferreira, Suzanne Cioffi, and Collin Evanson, who had two.

There were a total of 12 skunks — a game won by more than 30 points.

If you would like to check us out, come on over to the American Legion Hall in Edgartown any Wednesday and join us. We bring food to share, so show up by 5:30 pm to enjoy some with us. We play six games against six different players. We start at 6 pm sharp, and are usually done by 8:15 to 8:30 pm.

If you have any questions, please call Mary Alice Russell at 508-524-1220, or Tricia Bergeron at 508-274-5527.