Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 9 – 13, 2023

Aquinnah

Jan. 12, Charles W. Bitzer, John F. Bitzer III, and the Estate of John F. Bitzer Jr. sold an undivided 1/20 interest of 0 Oxcart Road to Martha Flanders for $165,000.

Jan. 13, Richard A. Gross and Roberta Gross sold 394 Lighthouse Road to Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of LMNO Realty Trust, for $6,150,000.

Edgartown

Jan. 10, Robert E. Davidson and Marion T. Davidson, trustee of 12 Planting Field Wood Circle Nominee Trust, sold 12 Planting Field Wood Circle to Joseph R. Bender and Ellen Williams Bender for $5,700,000.

Jan. 10, Stephen Maire and Stephanie Kim Kadohata, trustees of Stephanie Kim Kadohata Revocable Trust, sold 62 Whalers Walk to Jon Saunders and Stephanie Saunders for $1,300,000.

Jan. 11, Pamela Piraino, the Estate of Dorraine D. Smith, and Anthony R. Diaz III, also known as Anthony Diaz III, and Stephen Diaz, as individuals and trustees of Angels Way Trust, sold 25 Pulpit Lane to Melissa A. Delisser and Peter H.L. Delisser for $1,950,000.

Jan. 13, Pamela J. Fuller and Thomas A. Haddad sold 37 Road to the Plains to Wendy Renee Harman for $2,220,607.50.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 13, Eijk Cees Van sold 28 Narragansett Ave. to Kirsten T. Kowalski and Jonathan C. Lane for $2,675,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 10, Terrence Currier and Minhee Currier sold 225 Great Plains Road to Pamela Phillips and Christian Newcomer for $2,200,000.

Jan. 11, Elizabeth A. Billowitz and Stephen C. Snyder sold 8 Manaquayak Road to Elizabeth A. Billowitz for $310,600.