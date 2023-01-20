Happy to be in 2023

A warm thank you to all those involved in offering me assistance and providing good medical care when I experienced a silent heart attack back on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022! I appreciate how my son stayed by my side and Officer Ken called the EMTs. I thank all of the EMTs who appeared on scene. I thank the hospital and all of those in the ER who worked with me and accommodated me so that my son could continue to stay by my side.

I am very grateful for the help and the quality of care. I really appreciate and will never forget the wonderful employees of MedFlight.

I am glad to be experiencing 2023!

Thank you again to so many wonderful and kind individuals!

Alexandra J. Wojnowski

Vineyard Haven