Court report: Dec. 29, 2022 – Jan. 17, 2023

Dec. 29, 2022
Matthew M. Arieta, Vineyard Haven; 44, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no inspection sticker: continued to pre-trial hearing
Jan. 17
Andressa D. Mariano, Vineyard Haven; 23, improper operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Asa Ray, Vineyard Haven; 33, disorderly conduct: case closed.
Amy J. Davenport, Edgartown; 45, trespassing, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, assault and battery: continued to pre-trial hearing.
Joao Paulo Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; 23, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation by concealing ID, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.