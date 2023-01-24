Court report: Dec. 29, 2022 – Jan. 17, 2023

Dec. 29, 2022

Matthew M. Arieta, Vineyard Haven; 44, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, no inspection sticker: continued to pre-trial hearing

Jan. 17

Andressa D. Mariano, Vineyard Haven; 23, improper operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Asa Ray, Vineyard Haven; 33, disorderly conduct: case closed.

Amy J. Davenport, Edgartown; 45, trespassing, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, assault and battery: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Joao Paulo Deoliveira, Oak Bluffs; 23, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, number plate violation by concealing ID, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.