Save the date for a sit down, in-person dinner with community members on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5:30 pm. Supper is served at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown. A great way to socialize, enjoy your time, and fill your belly. Go solo, bring a friend and the kids, everyone is welcome. More information can be found at standrewsmv.org or call 508-627-5330.