Get hooked

A fly-tying class at the M.V. Rod and Gun Club will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7 to 9 pm at 265 The Boulevard in Edgartown. Learn the basic techniques needed to turn feathers and tinsel into an irresistible combination. Organized by renowned Island fly fisherman Cooper Gilkes with help from volunteers. Affordably priced for adults and kids, and students are free. Classes will run weekly throughout the winter. For more info visit mvrodandgun.org, call 508-627-3909, or email info@mvrodandgun.org.