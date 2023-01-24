Monday night movie

Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse is screening “The Harvey Girls” (1946) on Monday, Jan.30, starting at 6 pm. It’s a comedy, musical, western starring Judy Garland and Ray Bolger. The story line follows a train trip west by Susan Bradley (Judy Garland) to become a mail-order bride; along the way she meets a cheery crew of young women traveling out to open a “Harvey House” restaurant at a remote whistle-stop. The playhouse is located at 24 Church St. in Vineyard Haven. For more information, visit mvplayhouse.org or call 508-696-6300.